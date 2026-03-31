Panama spoils Broos’ unbeaten home record after tough match in Cape Town

Panama concluded their two-match series against Bafana Bafana in style with a hard-fought 2-1 victory at the Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday night. It was SA coach Hugo Broos’ first loss at home since he took over in 2021, which signals that the Belgian has really had good innings with Bafana.

Contrary to popular belief, Panama proved to be worthy opponents for the South Africans who will be participating in the 2026 Fifa World Cup in June. Panama also secured their World Cup spot after finishing first in their group in Concacaf qualifiers. This marks Panama’s second-ever appearance in the World Cup tournament, following their debut in 2018.

In order to give his fringe players a chance, Broos made four changes to the side that started in the first match in Durban on Friday. The Major League Soccer-based Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Jayden Adams, Relebohile Mofokeng were in the starting line-up. Bongokuhle Hlongwane also got a chance to show if he’s capable of carrying the hopes of Mzansi on his shoulders.

In Broos’ early days as Bafana coach, the Minnesota United star was a Bafana star player, but he dropped drastically down the pecking order. Even though he looked rusty and missed a number of scoring chances, he still worked very hard and may just book his ticket to the World Cup. Between him and co-striker Lyle Foster, they could have given the South Africans a comfortable lead in the first half.

Panama showed their intent as early as the third minute when Jose Rodrigues’ shot flew inches off the upright. His countryman Ismael Diaz also saw his header being saved by Ronwen Williams on the goal line. Their persistence was rewarded after halftime when Jose Cordoba scrambled the ball home after substitute goalkeeper Ricardo Leaner had parried a goalbound shot back into a play. Cordoba reacted quickly, beat Mbokazi to the ball, and slotted home the lead. After the goal, Broos made a series of changes, taking off Mofokeng, Hlongwane and Tshepang Moremi for Themba Zwane, Thapelo Maseko and Oswin Appollis.

South Africa equalized with a germ from a long-range torpedo unleashed by Mbokazi. The Chicago Fire young defender created space for himself on the edge of the penalty area and rifled home a sweet strike that electrified the entire stadium, sending the crowd into a state of frenzy.

However, Broos’ charges lost concentration and allowed Jiovany Ramos to head home the winner with 15 minutes remaining.

In the first encounter last week, Bafana controlled most parts of the game and played convincing football, which surely resulted in Panama coach Thomas Christiansen coming with a tighter game plan into Tuesday’s game in the Mother City.

But, as Broos mentioned heading into the two-match series, the result does not really matter, but rather the performance, as he wanted his side to measure themselves against a Central American team, given that they will face Mexico in the opening match of the 2026 Fifa World Cup in June.

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