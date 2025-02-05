Parker defends Chiefs fans, says they aren’t harsh but frustrated

TS Galaxy Diski Challenge coach Bernard Parker has urged the Kaizer Chiefs players that they need to understand that the fans are not harsh but desperate to win silverware.

Parker was part of the Amakhosi team in the early days of the trophy drought, which has now extended to a decade.

The 38-year-old won two league titles‚ the Nedbank Cup and MTN8 with the Glamour Boys – scoring 39 goals in 149 appearances.

Dr Khumalo also urged fans to go easy on team

Recently, fellow Chiefs and Bafana Bafana legend Doctor Khumalo urged the Amakhosi supporters to tone it down on social media, as they are putting unnecessary pressure on the players.

However, Parker said that the players need to understand that the fans have been longing for glory days for quite some time now. They are growing frustrated with the ongoing drought.

Players need to understand fans’ frustration

“Chiefs fans are doing enough to uplift the players. They’re doing enough because the players must understand that the fans want wins. And they are too harsh because it’s been going on too long,” Parker said during the #NoExcuse Gauteng Pop Up recently.

“At the beginning of the trophy drought when I was at Chiefs [2016], the fans were lenient. But I think as the years go on, the fans get harsher. So, the players also got to understand that football is about winning.

“And as I said, we can’t falter work. So, if they win games, the more confidence they build, the better they will become. They must try and do their best by trying to win games by hook or crook.

“And when the confidence comes and when everything comes, then the style of play and all will come out. But the players have got to understand that they must win first, the rest will follow.”

Sitting at number five with 22 points

Amakhosi are currently right into the second half of their Betway Premiership campaign under the new coach Nasreddine Nabi. They are sitting at number five with 22 points after 16 games.

After missing out on the MTN8, the Carling Knockout, and the league seemingly out of reach, the Nedbank Cup is the only competition up for grabs for Nabi and his side if they are to deliver silverware in the club’s trophy cabinet.

Chiefs will host Chippa United in the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup next week Saturday at the FNB Stadium.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content