Patrice Motsepe: ‘I would welcome probe into graft at CAF’

Patrice Motsepe, the president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), says he would welcome any investigation into claims that the organisation is involved in corruption.

Motsepe said this while speaking to the media in Dakar, Senegal’s capital, on Wednesday night.

This is at the back of his promise to visit the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations champions, who were later stripped of the title by the CAF appeals board and given it to Morocco.

The Senegalese Football Federation has since challenged the controversial decision. With the support of their government, they took the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne, Switzerland, which is the highest sports court in the world.

Zero tolerance for corruption

There have been many questions about the issue, and shots have been fired at CAF. Their credibility now depends on whether or not they are a corrupt organisation.

“I would welcome any investigation into corruption at CAF, be it by a government or any institution,” Motsepe told the Senegalese media.

“In fact, I would encourage it. We will give them our full cooperation. I have been told there were problems in the past, and we intervened.

“It is not just in football, but in business and politics too. We cannot give our children the perception that, if they want to succeed in life, they must be corrupt.

“There must be zero tolerance [for corruption]. That’s the best gift we can give football in Africa.”

No one gets preferential treatment

The mining magnet added: “We must not just talk about corruption but also intervene, put the necessary laws in place, and implement them.”

On whether Morocco is treated differently and favoured by CAF, Motsepe said: “Under no circumstances will any single country in Africa be treated more preferentially or more favourably than any other. That will never happen,” he conceded.

“We are confident we will come out of these challenges more united among the 54 nations in Africa.”

Motsepe also confirmed that he will be heading to Morocco on Thursday to spread the same message to the North Africans, adding that there is a lot of history and love shared among the Moroccan people and the Senegalese.