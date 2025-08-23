Peter Shalulile eyeing to break PSL record against Pirates in MTN8 semis

Mamelodi Sundowns talisman Peter Shalulile is on the cusp of breaking the long-standing goal-scoring PSL record and could do it in front of a sold-out crowd against Orlando Pirates on Saturday.

Sundowns host Pirates at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville, Pretoria, in their much-anticipated MTN8 semi-final second leg. The game gets underway at 3pm.

Shalulile, who is currently tied on 129 goals with Siyabonga Nomvethe, is one goal away from becoming the all-time leading goal scorer in the PSL era.

The Namibian striker equalled Nomvethe’s record when he scored against Magesi FC during their 2-0 win in a Betway Premiership encounter.

“When players achieve their own objectives and make history, and we as a team help them to get those achievements, we are proud and happy,” said Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso after the match.

“I also went to congratulate and give him a hug. It is important that Peter helps us to win matches, and together with his teammates, they did a wonderful job in this match. So, congratulations to the team and Peter as well.”

A born goal-poacher

The 32-year-old started his goal-scoring exploits at Highlands Park, where he scored a total of 27 goals in five seasons, before making a switch to Sundowns during the 2020/21 campaign.

And, as they say, the rest is history. The Namibian hitman tightened his goal-scoring boots at Masandwana and went on to break the club’s record as well.

He overtook Sundowns legend Daniel Mudau’s tally of 110 goals in December 2023 to become the club’s leading goal scorer.

Fast forward, Shalulile now finds himself in a position where he will most likely break another goal-scoring record and could achieve that feat against Pirates, should he feature in the clash.

Should he not score against the Buccaneers, Shalulile will still have an opportunity to break the record against Kaizer Chiefs on Wednesday, when they collide in a league blockbuster at the FNB Stadium.

Amakhosi happen to be Shalulile’s favourite opponents to score against, having found the back of the net 10 times against them.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content