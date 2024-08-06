Peterson describes the new Chiefs goalie coach as a lively figure

The new Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper coach, Ilyes Mzoughi, has been described by Brandon Peterson as an energetic figure who knows when there is time to play and time to work.

Mzoughi forms part of the new Amakhosi technical team led by Nasreddine Nabi, who was appointed early in July ahead of the new 2024/25 Betway Premiership season.

The well-travelled goalkeeper coach has noticeably been a breath of fresh air in the Chiefs camp with his bubbly and zestful personality.

His passion and theatrics on the bench during their 4-0 defeat to Young Africans in the Toyota Cup recently were evident enough of the type of character Mzoughi is.

“A lot of the people say I’m like him. With the energy and all that. But it’s good. When it’s time to work, it’s time to work,” Peterson said recently.

In great shape physically, mentally

“He’s very technical. It’s all about the small details, it’s time to laugh, it’s time to have fun. But when it’s time to work, we work. That’s something that we like.

“With the new goalkeeper coach coming in, it’s also something different for us. It’s something we weren’t used to.

“The first couple of weeks were tough because it was military training for us. But where we are at now, it’s good. There is progression. We are enjoying, we’re having fun, and we are looking forward to a good season.”

Peterson faced a lot of criticism for his fair share of theatrics and behaviour on the dug last season. He says he is in the right frame of mind and is ready to go. The Chiefs goalkeeper also added that the criticism from the supporters only makes him stronger.

“I think for me, I’m in a good frame of mind. The off-season, firstly getting away from football and spending time with the family.

“And then obviously coming back with a new technical team, something different as to previous pre-seasons. So, for me, mentally I’m fresh, I’m ready to go. Like you were saying, obviously they’ve been on my case.

Not worried about criticism

“But for me, it [criticism] just makes me stronger. At the end of the day, I have a job to do. And I always say, people’s opinion about you is none of your business.

“The only thing you can do is focus on what you can improve and what you can offer to the team. So, I think for me, it’s just focusing on my football. And, with my head down, I’ll keep grinding,” he added.

Peterson will be competing for the number one jersey with fellow shot-stoppers. They are Bruce Bvuma, Bontle Molefe and Fiacre Ntwari. The latter being the latest acquisition from TS Galaxy.

