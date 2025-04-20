Pirates and Downs still in with a chance as CAF semis end goalless 

The dream of an all-South African CAF Champions League final is on a knife’s edge after Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns failed to register wins at home in the first legs of semi-finals played yesterday.

Pirates were held to a goalless draw by FC Pyramids at the FNB Stadium while the Brazilians huffed and puffed in a match that also did not produce a single goal. The two Betway Premiership clubs will have to outdo themselves and will have it all to fight for in the second leg matches in Egypt on Friday.

There was high drama at the FNB Stadium and on two occasions, Pyramids had the ball in the back of the net, but the Buccaneers were saved by the intervention of the video assistant referee, much to the chagrin of Pyramids coach -Jurcic Krunoslav who wanted a piece of the referee. The decisions were spot-on but the visiting team was having none of that.

One may argue and say that the only positive thing that came out from the two matches is the two SA clubs did not concede a goal or did not lose at home. If they can score away goals in Cairo, they will put themselves in the right groove to reach the final.

Although the Bucs fans could not fill the gigantic calabash, they arrived in large numbers and blanketed the grandstands in a sea of black and white. The handful of Pyramids supporters stood out like a pimple on a beauty queen’s face.

Pirates last reached this stage of the competition way back in 2013 when they were still coached by Roger de Sa. They were beaten in the final by Al Ahly.

Pyramids are the new kids on the block and not much of a powerhouse on the continent and Pirates must have really fancied their chances.

The Egyptians were playing at this stage for the first time, and they applied themselves rather impressively.

Across the province at Loftus Versfeld, the first leg of the so-called “continental derby” did not live up to its expectations, as Sundowns and the African Club of the Century drew in a sleep-inducing encounter.

It goes without saying that the PSL champions made things -difficult for themselves and that could be the fact that they no longer impose fear on teams as they did a few seasons ago, and may have just lost their X-factor.

Inasmuch as it will be a slight mountain to climb for the Brazilians to come out victorious in Cairo, with Ahly proving to be a different beast in the knockout stages of the competition, coach Miguel Cardoso is confident that his side has what it takes to edge the club of the century.

Going to the dull match itself, Cardoso made a brave call to drop under-pressure defender Lucas Suarez to the bench, following a string of costly errors. Mosa Lebusa started ahead of the Argentinian and did a better job in shutting the back door alongside Bafana Bafana international Grant Kekana.

