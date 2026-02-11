Pirates and Sundowns avoid each other in Nedbank Cup Last 16

Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns have avoided each other in the Nedbank Cup Last 16, as the Ke Yona Cup competition enters the second round.

Pirates will host lower division side Casric Stars at the Orlando Stadium, with Sundowns set to take on TS Galaxy away in Mbombela.

Other fixtures include two KwaZulu-Natal derbies, with Milford FC set to go up against Mkhambathi FC. Richards Bay will go head-to-head with fellow Betway Premiership rivals AmaZulu FC.

This year, new champions will be crowned after cup holders Kaizer Chiefs got knocked out in the first round by Stellenbosch in Cape Town last week.

Nedbank Cup Round of 16 Fixtures:

Milford FC 🆚 Mkhambathi FC

Golden Arrows 🆚 Stellenbosch FC

AmaTuks 🆚 Sekhukhune United

Jacksa Spears 🆚 Vasco Da Gama

TS Galaxy 🆚 Mamelodi Sundowns

Upington City 🆚 Durban City

Richards Bay 🆚 AmaZulu FC

Orlando Pirates 🆚 Casric Stars

