Pirates and Sundowns head up north on CAF safari 

Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns will now shift their focus to the CAF Champions League group stage matches that get underway on Tuesday.

It will be the Buccaneers’ first match in 25 days after playing their last match way back on November 5, when they defeated Richards Bay United 1-0 at Orlando Stadium.

Jose Riveiro’s side will dust off the cobwebs when they travel to -Algiers for a date with Algerian giants CR Belouizdad. This means little rest for their eight stars who travelled the continent with their various national teams during Afcon qualifiers.

Sundowns too, who faced Magesi FC in the Carling Knockout cup final last night, will get their group stage assignment underway also on Tuesday when they host Maniema Union of DR Congo at Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria, at 6pm.

Pirates and Sundowns are carrying Mzansi’s hopes in Africa’s biggest and prestigious club competition. The two teams are riding the crest of a wave in the Betway Premiership, with Bucs now formidable under Riveiro, who has won five trophies since he arrived in the country in 2022.

Pirates have also registered a 100%-win record in the league, with seven victories in as many matches.

The Brazilians, who are the PSL’s defending champions, have on the other hand established themselves as a major force in continental club football. They won the African Football League last season, proving a point in CAF that they are not there to play.

