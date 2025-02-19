Pirates and Sundowns set their sights on Champions League draw

The CAF Champions League has reached the knockout stages, and the much-anticipated draw is on the horizon, with Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns in the mix.

Pirates and Sundowns will both know who their quarterfinal opponents are when the draw for the Champions League takes place in Doha, Qatar on Thursday afternoon.

But first, both teams will be focusing on their Betway Premiership encounters on Wednesday night. Pirates play Golden Arrows, while Sundowns take on Marumo Gallants.

The Buccaneers through to quarterfinals

The Buccaneers booked their ticket to the quarterfinals of the continental competition for the first time since 2013 when they lost in the final to Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

This season, under the tutelage of coach Jose Riveiro, the Sea Robbers finished their Group C on top ahead of Al Ahly. They were unbeaten with four wins and two draws. As a result, they will be placed in the seeded pot.

For that reason, they are likely to be pitted against Pyramids FC (Egypt), MC Alger (Algeria), Al Hilal (Sudan), and Betway Premiership rivals Sundowns.

The Brazilians, who will not be seeded after finishing their Group B as runners-up to AS FAR of Morrocco, besides Pirates, will either face Al-Hilal or Elias Mokwana’s Esperance de Tunis.

Bucs coach Riveiro has since had his say on the possibility of facing Sundowns. He stated that it would be good as far as planning and having not to travel.

Hoping for a Sundowns

“It’s one of the three [opponents] that we can get from that draw. If it’s Sundowns, it’s good that we don’t have to travel so far. So, it can be good for planning for both teams, we know each other very well. We’re going to play again on the 15th [March] as well,” said Riveiro.

“For me to comment on possibilities in the draw, we have our conversations amongst ourselves. The technical staff, including the last camp, on which one could be better. Basically for the way we play football more than anything else.

“If it’s Sundowns, I think it’s going to be a big, big clash for the country. It’s going to attract a lot of attention one more time. But hopefully, it’s not this time; hopefully, it’s a little bit later in the competition. It could be better for all of us if that game happens at the end.”

Chance at redemption

The last time the two sides met, the Buccaneers were thrashed 4-1 by coach Miguel Cardoso’s side in the league. And the Champions League is likely to offer Riveiro an opportunity to redeem themselves.

Meanwhile, Stellenbosch FC also qualified to the quarterfinals of the CAF Confederations Cup. And they will also learn their opponents on Thursday.

The first legs of the Champions League and Confederations Cup quarterfinals are scheduled for April 1-2 and April 8-9. The dates for the return legs are set to be communicated in due course.

