Pirates are very good at winning away matches – Lucky Lekgwathi

Lucky Lekgwathi, the former captain of Orlando Pirates, believes that Bucs will benefit from their performance on the road during this season’s CAF Champions League campaign.

In the second leg of the Champions League semi-final on Friday night, the Buccaneers will play FC Pyramids in Cairo, Egypt.

Kick-off for the match is scheduled for 8pm (SA time) at Cairo’s 30 June Air Defence Stadium. Last week, the first leg between the two teams ended in a goalless draw at Johannesburg’s FNB Stadium.

To the relief of Bucs fans and to the dismay of Pyramids coaches and players, Pirates avoided a serious scare when the VAR disallowed two Pyramids goals.

If the Bucs are still hoping to make it to the final, they must either win the game or play to a scoreless draw.

As the Sea Robbers’ captain, Lekgwathi led Pirates to six major trophies in two consecutive seasons, making Bucs the only team to win all three since the Premier Soccer League’s inception.

Pirates are going to Cairo to represent the country

“Pirates have performed well so far in the campaign, and I think they will return from Cairo with a good result,” Lekgwathi told Sunday World.

“They are good at winning away matches, and I don’t see anything that will stop them on Friday against Pyramids.

“If you look at their opponents, the majority of them are young, and they will be performing in front of their passionate fans.”

The retired Bucs skipper continued: “They may make mistakes as a result of the fans’ occasional jeering and booing when things do not go as planned.

“Playing their own style, playing freely, not making mistakes, and having players support one another will be beneficial for Pirates.

“The Buccaneers should support the boys; they are not going there to represent Pirates; they are going there to represent the country and the nation. I am looking forward to Pirates making it to the final.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content