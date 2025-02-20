Pirates avoid Sundowns in Champions League quarterfinals draw

The much-anticipated CAF interclub draw finally took place on Thursday, with Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns managing to avoid each other in the Champions League quarterfinals.

All eyes were on the Qatari capital Doha, with three South African teams Pirates, Sundowns, and Stellenbosch FC among the teams that were eagerly waiting to learn of their opponents in the quarterfinals of the Champions League and Confederations Cup.

In what was a draw that every SA staunch football supporter had their sights on, with Pirates and Sundowns facing the possibility of facing each other, it was not the case as they somewhat avoided each other.

The Buccaneers will face Algerian outfit MC Alger, while the Brazilians will lock horns with Elias Mokwana’s Esperance of Tunisia.

Sundowns will play in the third quarterfinal and the first leg will be at home. As for Pirates, they will first travel to Algeria and then play the return fixture at home.

The first legs are scheduled for April 1-2 and April 8-9, with the dates for the return legs set to be communicated in due course.

Should the Sea Robbers and Masandawana win their respective quarterfinal matches, they will also not meet in the semis and possibly set up an all South African final should they go all the way in the competition.

Meanwhile, debutants Stellenbosch, who were the first team to come out of the hat during the draw were pitted against Egyptian giants and the Confederations Cup defending champions Zamalek SC.

Stellies will play the first leg at home on April 3, with the reverse fixture set to be played at the Cairo International Stadium seven days later.

CAF Champions League quarterfinal draw:

Al Ahly SC (Egypt) vs Al Hilal SC (Sudan)

Pyramids FC (Egypt) vs ASFAR (Morocco)

Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) vs Esperance de Tunis (Tunisia)

MC Alger (Algeria) vs Orlando Pirates (South Africa)

CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinal draw:

Stellenbosch FC (South Africa) vs Zamalek SC (Egypt)

ASEC Mimosas (Ivory Coast) vs RS Berkane (Morocco)

CS Constantine (Algeria) vs USMA (Algeria)

Al Masry (Egypt) vs Simba SC (Tanzania)

