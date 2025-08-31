Pirates beat Chippa United to move to fifth position on league table

Orlando Pirates moved to the fifth position of the Betway Premiership table after they registered a deserved 3-0 victory away win to Chippa United on Sunday afternoon.

Having started the 2025/26 season on a sour note, losing 1-0 at home to log leaders, Sekhukhune United before going down to 2-1 away to Marumo Gallants a week later, there is no doubt that the Buccaneers coach, Abdeslam Ouaddou has finally found his winning mojo that will bring back happy days for The Ghost.

Back to the game, Pirates took the lead as early as the 10th minute when Patrick Maswanganyi slotted home. Deon Hotto made it 2-0 in the 42nd minute to make sure that Pirates are comfortably in the lead at half time break.

Chippa United proved no match for the marauding Sea Robbers as Tshepang Monare went on to hammer the final nail on their coffin to make it 3-0.

