Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza writes emotional letter to Bucs fans after winning treble

Orlando Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza has written an emotional letter to the Buccaneers family after they rewrote history by winning the treble and the DStv Diski Challenge (DDC).

The Buccaneers almost made a clean sweep, winning the MTN8, the Black Label Knockout and the much-sought after Betway Premirship. The only trophy that eluded Bucs was the Nedbank Cup which was lifted by Durban City.

Khoza also praised the club’s spiritual owners [supporters] for returning to Orlando Stadium in large numbers throughout their matches at Esgodini sika Maminzela. Pirates fans have filled the history venue to capacity in almost all their home matches this past season.

Statement to the Bucs family

“A season of work, memory and return! By its very nature, football is history-making. Team after team, match after match, season after season, the game creates a record. What was once carried mainly by memory, media and the stories of the supporters is now preserved, retrieved, debated and tested through search engines and the internet. The past is no longer left behind. It is consumed with the present, informing the voice of supporters who watch, search, remember, compare and speak back to the game.”

Khoza laments ‘14-year drought’ reportage

“It was not lost on me that, in a season in which we won a treble and the Diski Challenge to boot, one of the dominant themes was: “after a 14-year drought”. In that period, Orlando Pirates won five MTN8 titles, three Nedbank Cups and one Carling Knockout, reached the CAF Champions League final, reached two CAF Confederation Cup finals, and returned to the CAF Champions League semifinals. The consistency of the performance in the last four seasons demonstrates a noteworthy comeback: three PSL league runner-up finishes, three MTN8 titles, two Nedbank Cups, one Carling Knockout, a return to the CAF Champions League semi-finals, and finally the league title itself. The “14-year drought” theme clearly speaks to the premier status of the PSL league title.”

Khoza praises Bucs supporters

“One of the most pleasing features of this season was the increasing return of Orlando Pirates supporters in large numbers – at home at the Amstel Arena and away. This was the visible return of a culture, an event offering, a gathering of belonging, song, colour, memory and expectation.

If there is one lesson football has taught me, it is that you cannot dry today’s washing with yesterday’s sun. History is a foundation, not a substitute for present work. It gives us memory, pride and responsibility, but it does not run, tackle, think, sacrifice or win for us. Each season asks its own questions. Each team must answer for its own time. When we work only for ourselves, effort has limits. When we work for something bigger than ourselves, effort becomes duty, sacrifice becomes honour, and success is shared,” he said.

‘A winning team’

The PSL boss explained further that the primary responsibility of a football club is to present a winning team and to win big.

“Everything else exists in service of that objective. The “everything else” part of Orlando Pirates, largely behind the scenes and invisible to the public, enables the overall success of the team. A successful season is the work of an institution aligned around performance — on the field, around the field, in the offices, in the market, locally and abroad. I know that, to most of you, this is beyond a job. The success of this well-supported team is living proof of your dedication to an endeavour bigger than self. I am grateful for your selflessness. Thank you, Orlando Pirates Family, for making this a season of work, memory and return…”

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