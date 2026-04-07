Pirates clobber Arrows while Downs nail City as league race hots up

Betway Premiership log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns recorded a hard-fought 1-0 win over Durban City, while Orlando Pirates, who are seriously giving the defending champions a run for their money, obliterated a hapless Golden Arrows 5-0 on Tuesday night, making the final sprint of the league race a humdinger.

It was definitely raining goals on the day, with Pirates doing a demolition job on the visitors at Orlando Stadium and keeping the Brazilians in close check as the league race approaches the business end. Pirates’ dribbling wizard Relebohile Mofokeng and flying winger Oswin Appolllis were the star players at Orlando, with each player grabbing a brace and leaving the Arrows defenders chasing stars.

At the Chatsworth Stadium, Sundowns did just enough to return home with all three points after City frustrated them with some admirable defending throughout the 90 minutes. Sundowns also missed numerous scoring opportunities and coach Miguel Cardoso was not impressed at all.

Sundowns and Pirates are involved in a cat-and-mouse chase at the top of the league table, and the Buccaneers are threatening to overthrow Masandawana from the top of the mountain. The Buccaneers showed that they mean business when they opened the scoring via Mofokeng as early as the 15th minute with his trademark trick and curling striker that landed at the top corner of the net.

Oswin Appollis grabbed the second with a long-range striker before Arrows keeper Edward Maova guided Pirates’ strike into his own net. The sensational Mofokeng made it 4-0 after dribbling past a tribe of Arrows before tapping the ball into the net, sending the home crowd into a state of frenzy. Appollis put the cherry on top with Bucs’ fifth goal.

Sundowns may not be scoring as many goals as the Buccaneers, but they managed to maintain their two-point lead at the top of the standings. Katlego Ntsabeleng scrambled home the winning goal in the opening stages of the match, and Cardoso’s side held on for dear life and returned to Pretoria with all the loot.

On Saturday, Pirates will get a chance to overtake Sundowns when they play against Richards Bay in KZN. Sundowns will be involved in CAF competition and will travel to Tunisia to face Esperance in the semifinal of the Champions League on Sunday.

Credit must go to both Pirates and Sundowns for turning the league into one of the most exciting and most spoken about. Compared to previous seasons, Sundowns won the league at a canter, with a number of matches remaining as they dominated the local scene. But this season, Bucs have assembled a strong team, and their players are coming to the party and breathing heavily down the necks of Sundowns.

Other matches on Tuesday:

Chippa United 1 – 0 Siwelele FC

Richards Bay 2 – 1 Stellenbosch FC

Magesi FC 3 – 0 Marumo Gallants

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