Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou not focusing on Mamelodi Sundowns’ tricks

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou is only focusing on his team. He says that he will not worry much about Mamelodi Sundowns, whom they are facing in the second leg of the MTN8 at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Saturday. Kick-off is at 3pm.

In their midweek Betway Premiership match against Magesi FC, the Brazilians made a wholesome change of 10 players from the starting line-up. Coach Miguel Cardoso rested his trusted soldiers and gave fringe players a rare opportunity to start. They came out victorious with a hard-fought 2-0 victory.

“I don’t look at what they did,” said Ouaddou ahead of Saturday’s second leg in Atteridgeville.

All about mentality

“I was fully focused on our team. Cup games are not about rest but about mentality. Do you want to go to the final, keep the title, and play as a unit. Sometimes you need to find the resources, especially when you go into extra time due to fatigue. Cup games come from the heart — somewhere deep,” he added.

Against Pirates in the first leg in Soweto, the Bucs coach was under duress to bring back the familiar faces in his starting line-up.

He had been accused of meddling and fixing what was not broken. After he reintroduced the likes of Evans Makgopa, Deano van Rooyen, and Relebohile Mofokeng, Pirates registered an impressive 1-1 against Sundowns. They also registered a slender 1-0 win over Stellenbosch FC on Tuesday. This after they had lost their opening two matches in the Betway Premiership.

“We have talented players. It’s not just about finding a formula. We have a big squad, and everyone is important. Every player who gets the chance to step onto the pitch must give his best for Pirates and the badge.

Happy with player commitment

“I was very happy with the commitment shown. When they get opportunities, they need to perform. We have a core of players, but everyone is important. It’s difficult to talk about a core when you are managing such a large squad across many competitions.

“That may apply at a smaller club with 15 to 18 players. But at Pirates, you must respect every player and give them time to adapt,” he explained further.

He added that it is going to be tricky for both teams.

“You have to be very smart about your approach. Of course, we can’t give you the plan now. But what I can say is that it will be a very interesting game for both sides. It’s tricky for both teams.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content