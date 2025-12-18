Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou’s plan to protect Boitumelo Radiopane

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou believes that striker Boitumelo Radiopane needed to be protected to develop completely into a fully-fledged striker.

This was after Radiopane got the monkey off his back and scored the Buccaneers’ winning goal against the Carling All Stars last week. Pirates won the match 2-0.

Sifiso Luthuli scored the first goal, while Radiopane scored the second, a crucial goal that boosted his confidence and reassured Pirates fans of his true potential.

Sidelined after injury

Radiopane had begun the season with outstanding success, establishing himself as a regular member of the team, until an injury led to his loss of position.

He has been on the sidelines until the Carling All Stars match, where he proved his worth and showed the coach that he wants to play more matches.

Speaking about Radiopane’s comeback, Ouaddou said: “He is one young player among many others that have been doing well.

“He had fantastic preparations in Spain. If you remember, we started him at the beginning of the season. Afterwards, he had some injury problems. We had to protect him.

“When you provide a chance to another striker who is scoring, it becomes difficult to change. As I have mentioned, we are selecting players and strikers based on the profile of the opponent we will be facing.”

Coach looking for more qualities

Ouaddou went on to say: “I have said that in the game model from my striker, I need more than a goal. In terms of competencies, I am looking for additional qualities in the striker beyond just scoring; I also need them to be very efficient when they do not have the ball.

“When we don’t have the ball, it is essential for all players to work hard to recover it, not just the four defenders.”

Ouaddou emphasised the significance of strikers collaborating with the team to regain possession after losing it.

“We need the involvement and commitment of everybody in the team. And fortunately, I always told my strikers that participation and effort in helping recover the ball and contributing to the team’s strength are essential for them.

“Football has evolved; you can’t just wait for the ball in the box and score.”

