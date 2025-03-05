Pirates coach back on the bench for Chippa match after suspension

They say that true champions are not only judged by the number of knockouts they have dished out, but also by the ability to pick themselves up from the canvass after they have been floored.

So, Orlando Pirates, who suffered a devastating 2-0 sucker punch at the hands of Marumo Gallants last week, will be looking to dust themselves off and get back on the winning track when they visit Chippa United in a Betway Premiership encounter at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Wednesday night.

Pirates are still reeling and seeing stars from that Gallants defeat in the City of Roses. The loss seriously dented their chances of catching up with log-leaders Mamelodi Sundowns who are slowly but surely running away with their eight consecutive league title.

The Brazilians, who are also in action on the same time against Golden Arrows, have opened a wholesome 18 points gap at the top of the league table. Bucs have four games in hand and that makes the assignment of catching up with Sundowns more daunting. The Brazilians have been unstoppable, and they are burning everything that is coming their way.

Bucs will be boosted by the return of coach Jose Riveiro on the bench after sitting out the previous game. He could not be part of the fixture against Gallants as he was serving a one-match ban.

The Buccaneers have however been dealt another suspension blow with goalkeeper Sipho Chaine forced to sit out the trip to Gqeberha after picking up a yellow-card suspension. His place between the sticks is likely to be taken by Melusi Buthelezi, while Siyabonga Dladla is another capable option.

According to the Pirates website, Bucs will approach the fixture looking to complete a league double over the home side, following their 2-1 win in their season opener at Orlando Stadium. It’s a feat that has eluded them in recent years in this particular fixture as they last achieved it in the 2020/21 season when they claimed a narrow 1-0 win at home before netting three unanswered goals for a convincing victory in Gqeberha.

Bucs still boast a dominant league record in the fixture, nonetheless, having won 16 of their 23 league clashes against Chippa, drawing three and only losing four times. An impressive seven of the Buccaneers’ wins have come away from home with the Chilli Boys currently on two home wins.

Pirates will have to keep an eye on Chippa’s rising star Sinoxolo Kwayiba. In only his second season in the topflight, the 25-year-old skills and his versatility means he can operate both central and out wide and is currently his side’s leading goal scorer with seven goals across all competitions this season.

