Pirates coach likely to name a strong team ahead of CAF dead rubber

Despite leading the tie and in cruise control, Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou says he will field a strong and competitive team against Lioli FC on Saturday afternoon.

Pirates and Lioli will meet at the Orlando Stadium for their CAF Champions League preliminary round second leg.

The Buccaneers have themselves a comfortable 3-0 advantage after thrashing the Lesotho outfit last weekend in Bloemfontein. Tshegofatso Mabasa, who scored a brace, and Oswin Appollis, were both on target for the Sea Robbers.

Not a foregone conclusion

Ouaddou, who dismissed the sentiment that his side has already qualified for the next stage of the competition, said he emphasised to his players that the game needs to be respected. He will first do that by selecting a strong team.

“I don’t need to see my players more or have them proving themselves to me because I know them and already know all their level,” the lanky Moroccan tactician said during a pre-match press conference when asked if he would give fringe players a chance to play.

“So, for tomorrow’s game, I will select a competitive team because this game is important for me, the players, and the club. A lot of people think that we have already advanced to the group stages after our 3-0 win in the first leg.

“But we will not take it lightly. We must show our superiority in front of our fans, and I hope that they [the fans] will come out in their numbers because they are our 12th man.

“My boys are ready and know exactly what the target is tomorrow, because I really want them to show their superiority and the level of Orlando Pirates, because I can’t accept the insults my players get that they are overrated,” Ouaddou added.

Pirates will be returning to Orlando Stadium for the first time since they were crowned the MTN8 champions early this month, when they walloped Stellenbosch FC 3-0 at the Mbombela Stadium.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content