Pirates coach Riveiro explains why league title is still within reach

Apart from the uncertainty around the games in hand and trailing Mamelodi Sundowns by 18 points, Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is confident that the league title is still within their reach.

The Buccaneers will be hosting Masandawana in a crucial Betway Premiership top-of-the-table clash at the FNB Stadium on Sunday — a game that is touted as a possible title decider.

Riveiro spoke to the media during a press conference at the Rand Stadium on Thursday. He explained in detail why he has not thrown in the towel yet. Also what gives him confidence that the title race is not over yet.

Willing and ready to compete

“First of all, [it is] my players. Knowing what they’re capable of doing, knowing how they’re willing and ready to compete. How hungry they are. And our capacity as the technical staff to try to help them to achieve what they want to achieve.

“So, [there’s] nothing around us that can make me feel negative,” Riveiro said.

The Spaniard also suggested that the current Pirates team is one of the best in the history of the club. It has broken many records during his two-and-a-half-year stint.

For that

Riveiro said that they have every reason to be positive and confident that the race for the premiership title is in their hands.

Part of one of the best teams in Pirates’ history

“If you have a look at our performance so far in all the competitions, I think we’re part of one of the best teams in Pirates’ history,” he said.

“It’s about if you want to look in the same direction and with the same perspective. The numbers and performance are there. So why should I look at the challenge in the direction you want me to look at?

“We need to be positive because we have reasons to be … not because I’m trying to motivate my people. It’s just a fact.

“You can look at some of the games that we played in the league, and the games that our opponents who are at the top of the log have played already, it’s unreal,” Riveiro added.

“So, everything is still positive and it’s in our hands. But obviously we must perform at the level that the challenge requires.”

This week, the incumbent Spanish tactician amassed 120 games in charge of the Buccaneers. The most by any coach at the club in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) era.

