Pirates coach wants his players to fight for league until the last second

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou is happy about how his charges regrouped and got back into the race for Betway Premiership honours against Stellenbosch FC at the Athlone Stadium on Tuesday night.

After their slump, which resulted in Mamelodi Sundowns stretching their lead and opening a five-point gap, the Moroccan-French coach said that their convincing win over Stellies has brought them back into contention. The Buccaneers defeated the stubborn Capetonians 2-0 in front of a sold-out crowd.

“It was a fantastic result. It let us in the title race. The guys were very brave, I’m so proud of them. I’m very proud to be the coach of these boys,” he told Supersport TV after the game.

“Today, we saw real warriors and players that clearly give an answer to say that we’re still here and we’re going to fight until the last second,” he added.

Bucs players ‘stuck to game plan’

Ouaddou was also content with how his players stuck to the game plan: “I think we had the game that we expected. We know it’s never easy to come and play Stellenbosch,” he said.

“You know when you play the teams of Gavin Hunt, Gavin Hunt is an experienced coach, I don’t have to tell you about his experience. We started the game like we wanted: very well organised but with high, high intensity. We knew that here we needed to answer to these physical duels, to the intensity, and to direct balls as well. “I think we were efficient in the set pieces in the first half.

“We made some tactical adjustments to have this control in the second half, and I don’t think that we had this control in the second half. It’s normal I think the opponent was pushing to come equalise,” Ouaddou added.

Pirates’ goals were scored by Evidence Makgopa with a brilliant header in the opening stanza and with the second added by Patrick “Tito” Maswanganyi a few minutes later.

Bucs are now focusing on their next match, a tricky away assignment against Magesi FC at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday night. Magesi are fighting for their lives, and they will be very unpredictable for the high-flying but inconsistent Buccaneers.

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