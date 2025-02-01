Pirates defeat Chiefs and win bragging rights in pulsating derby  

Orlando Pirates defeated Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 in one of the most exciting derbies at a jam-packed FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The win was achieved in debatable manner after the referee Masixole Bambiso awarded the Buccanners what seemed like a soft penalty deep in injury time.

This was after Njabulo Blom had pulled Relebohile Mofokeng in the penalty box. Patrick “Tito” Maswanganyi converted from the penalty spot with a cheeky chip.

It was one of the most highly anticipated Soweto derbies and it really lived up to expectations. The fans too came to the party and filled the gigantic stadium to capacity. They came from far and beyond, with the calabash brimming with yellow and gold and black and white colours. The party started outside and way before kick-off. They were singing and dancing in the taxis and buses, with some hanging out from the windows and sunroofs.

The two perennial rivals went toe-to-toe from the first whistle with Pirates having a slight advantage over a lethargic Chiefs in the opening stages. Against the run of play, Chiefs almost stole the lead when Pule Mmodi benefitted from sluggish defending from Thabiso Sesane who was having a nightmare in defence. Mmodi tried to round off Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine who was equal to the task.

The match was so intense that the two stars who were expected to set FNB on fire Relebohile Mofokeng (Pirates)and Mduduzi Shabalala of Chiefs disappointed as they went AWOL on the day. The midfield was congested, and they were not given enough room to play their style of football.

Pirates created better chances and Tshegofatso Mabasa missed a couple of scoring opportunities. He squandered a sitter in the first half with the goals gaping, much to the dismay of the Bucs supporters. In the second half, Mabasa broke through and he shot directly at Chiefs goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma. Mabasa was duly substituted and replaced by Evidence Makgopa in the second half.

Pirates workhorse and hardman Makhaula Makhehleni played a sterling role in the heart of the Bucs midfield. He won almost all the balls and duels in the centre of the park and also created several scoring opportunities for his teammates. He was later crowned man of the match. Maswanganyi started brightly but he faded badly in the second half, until he scored with the cheeky chip

Chiefs did not roll down and take the punches, they created anxious moments for their opponents and could have caused an upset. But they were not composed in front of goals and also did not give Ranga Chivaviro enough ball supply upfront.

Deon Hotto almost sealed a victory for Bucs but his grass-cutter was well-saved by Bvuma. Th Chiefs keeper was certainly the busiest of the two and with the final whistle beckoning, the referee awarded Bucs a penalty that sealed the victory for Bucs.