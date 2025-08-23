Pirates dig deep again to knock Sundowns out of Wafa-Wafa Cup

Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine was the hero when the Buccaneers defeated Mamelodi Sundowns 4-1 via penalty kicks to advance to the final of the 2025/26 MTN8 tournament. This is after the match finished 1-1 (2-2 on aggregate) after two rounds of matches in the semi-finals. The second leg was played at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Saturday afternoon.

Chaine saved two spot kicks from Sundowns stars Teboho Mokoena and Marcello Allende to give the Buccaneers the edge. Pirates’ penalty-takers Deon Hotto, Sipho Mbule, Tshegofatso Mabasa and Abdoulaye Mariko were all clinical and they converted all their kicks, resulting in Bucs marching to the final.

Futile full-time

The 90 minutes of football did not live up to expectations as both teams huffed and puffed, with both sets of supporters expecting fireworks and razzmatazz. The stadium may have been packed to capacity, but the fans would have gone home looking for more from the two sizzling teams in the country.

Sundowns opened the scoring in the 17th minute when Iqraam Rayners rolled the ball into the net after a poor clearance from Bucs defender Lebone Seema. This was after a sweeping move started by the hardworking Arthur Sales on the left. The goal boosted Sundowns’ confidence and they went in search of more goals.

In a move that created much of a talking point, Pirates’ fan favourite Patrick “Tito” Maswanganyi was pulled out as early as the 38th minute after he failed to make an impact. The speedy Bandile Shandu came on and stabilised the Buccaneers’ midfield.

The match was a bit physical and rough tackles were the order of the day, especially in the first half. Pirates skipper Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Sundowns’ Rayners were involved in numerous wrestling duels and on one occasion, the Sundowns striker was given a yellow card for dissent after a rough tackle from Mbokazi. Rayners argued with the referee Eugene Mdluli and he received his booking.

Fly on the wall

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasredding Nabi was an interesting spectator in the grandstands. The Tunisian returned to the country after he went home to check on his wife who was involved in a motorcar accident. Chiefs will face Sundowns in the Betway Premiership at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday night.

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos was also in attendance with his assistant Helman Mkhalele. Broos was there to keep an eye on his Bafana players since Bucs and Downs players make the bulk of the Bafana squad.

After the break, Rayners broke through and his grass-cutter beat Chaine but it crashed against the pole, much to the relief of the Pirates tribe. Tashreeg Matthews also created a chance for himself and Chaine executed a brilliant save.

Against the run of play, red-hot Kamogelo Sebelebele equalised when he scrambled the ball home after some hesitant defending from the Sundowns rearguard. It was Sebelebele’s third goal in as many matches since he joined Pirates in the off-season. Pirates pushed forward for the winning goal, but the match could only be decided via the lottery of penalty shoot-outs.

