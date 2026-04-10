Pirates drop crucial points after frustrating draw against Richards Bay

Mamelodi Sundowns are probably licking their lips and will be in a celebratory mode, as their Betway Premiership contenders, Orlando Pirates, dropped two crucial points at the uMhlathuze Sports Complex on Friday night.

The Buccaneers were held to a frustrating 2-2 draw by a stubborn Richards Bay side, who have now put a huge dent in the Buccaneers’ league title hopes.

The draw for Pirates will, without a doubt, feel like a defeat and two massive points lost, as they remain at number two on the log and are now one point behind leaders Sundowns, who have a game in hand. Sundowns will look to stretch the gap to four when they return to league action against Polokwane City after their CAF Champions League duties.

Richards Bay, on the other hand, has moved one position up to number 10 with the one point at home.

The Natal Rich Boys opened the scoring inside 10 minutes, when Thulani Gumede produced a stunner on a half-volley from a long way out and left Bafana Bafana international goalkeeper Sipho Chaine with no chance.

Pirates needed a response, and they did just moments into the second half through Oswin Appollis at close range, with in-form Relebohile Mofokeng setting him up with a delightful cross.

However, Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou’s side got too carried away and let their guard down, as they conceded the second goal just minutes after their equaliser. Chaine was once again caught with a long ranger, this time by Lindokuhle Zikhali, who restored their lead.

However, the Sea Robbers pushed until the end to salvage a point after defender Lebone Seema fired a blistering strike on the edge of the box to settle for a 2-2 stalemate.