Pirates drop two big points in Siwelele draw

Orlando Pirates are already crossing their fingers and waiting for Tuesday’s result between Mamelodi Sundowns and Marumo Gallants, after dropping two crucial points in front of their supporters on Saturday.

Siwelele FC held the Buccaneers to a frustrating 1-1 draw at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

They do, though, remain top of the league with a point ahead of Sundowns, who will want to reclaim top spot and be in the driving seat of the title race on Tuesday night.

Draw for Bucs feels like defeat

For the Buccaneers, this result will feel like a defeat, as they are now left with nine games until the end of the season. Of course, a lot can still happen, and all hope can’t be lost, but with Sundowns breathing down their necks, it won’t be easy to still believe.

Just a week ago, they fought until the end against Polokwane City, finding a much-needed goal at the death. This time around, it was not meant to be. Despite their best efforts, Pirates had to settle for a point against a stubborn Siwelele.

Former Bucs star Vincent Pule silenced Orlando Stadium

The visitors opened the scoring in the first half through former Bucs star Vincent Pule. He silenced the Arena with his goal from outside the box, going into half-time with a slender lead.

As expected, the home side came back from the break all fired up, finding an equaliser through Tshepang Moremi. That was, unfortunately, their last goal of the match. Siwelele and Bafana Bafana international goalkeeper Ricardo Goss pulled off several big saves to keep his side in the game. They left for Bloemfontein smiling, with a crucial point.

Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content