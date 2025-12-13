Pirates engrave their name on Carling Cup after defeating the All-Star team

In a game that did not have many goal-scoring opportunities, it was Orlando Pirates who came out on top, as they beat the Carling All-Stars 2-0 during their Carling Cup tie at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

This is thanks to two second-half goals from DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) products Sifiso Luthuli and Boitumelo Radiopane. The duo came off the bench to score in the 69th and 80th minutes respectively, to inspire Pirates to a famous victory.

For the past two seasons, the All-Star team lifted the Carling Cup, but the reigning Carling Knockout champions, the Buccaneers, have now etched their name on the trophy.

The crowd came out in their numbers to fill Moses Mabhida Stadium, with over 22,000 tickets sold for what was an exciting exhibition match.

Both teams named relatively strong starting line-ups, with the All-Star team specifically voted for by the fans.

Several DDC players were given a chance to express themselves, with the likes of Naledi Hlongwane, Thulani Mabaso, Thabo Nkabinde, Bennet Mokoena, Vincent Sithole, and Keabetswe Khonyane, all getting enough votes from the fans to start the game.

Hardluck to coach Manqoba Mngqithi, his two assistants Vela Khumalo and Evangelos Vellios, but more especially to the Champion Coach, Bonginkosi Chonco.

Through the Carling Cup, Chonco got an opportunity of a lifetime to rub shoulders with some of the best coaches and players in the Premier Soccer League.

