Pirates fans to play big role in Champions League tie against Alger

After Mamelodi Sundowns secured a spot in the CAF Champions League semifinals, it is now over to Orlando Pirates to host MC Alger in their second leg of the quarterfinal on Wednesday evening.

After their hard-fought 1-0 victory in Algeria last week, the Buccaneers will already have an away goal advantage when they play Alger at Orlando Stadium.

Although Bucs are confident that they can win at home, coach Jose Riveiro thinks the fans will be crucial in helping the team secure a victory.

Fans give us the confidence

“We are the team that we are when playing at home because of our fans, so winning the game for them will be important,” Riveiro said at a press conference on Tuesday.

“We get a lot of energy and confidence from their support and play some excellent football in every game we play at home.

“It has been a while since we have played at home, and our supporters have been longing for that.

“I think the last time we played here [Orlando Stadium] was against Cape Town City [on February 22], so we now have an opportunity to play a massive game together as the team and the fans.”

Orlando Stadium turned into slaughterhouse

Most teams have found it difficult to play in Orlando Stadium and win this season because the Sea Robbers have essentially transformed it into a slaughterhouse.

In their 13 home games, they have only lost twice, to Magesi in the Carling Knockout and to Stellenbosch FC in the Betway Premiership match.

Riveiro and his team’s victory would set up a thrilling semi-final matchup with Pyramids FC of Egypt, who defeated AS FAR of Morocco 4-3 on aggregate Tuesday night to advance to the competition’s final four.

In the semi-finals, Sundowns will play Al Ahly, the Club of the Century. Pirates and Alger game gets underway at 6pm.

