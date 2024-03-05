Pirates focused on collecting three points against struggling Spurs

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro believes that there are no outside distractions in his camp ahead of their highly anticipated Soweto derby clash against the Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday.

The Sea Robbers will be hosting the bottom-of-the-log Cape Town Spurs in the DStv Premiership encounter at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night. Kick-off is at 7.30pm.

Pirates go up against a Spurs side that has shown immense improvement under the leadership of Ernst Middendorp.

The Germain tactician joined the Urban Warriors in November to help save them from relegation and has since guided them to back-to-back victories in the league.

Riveiro, who tasted one of five defeats this season at the hands of the struggling Spurs, said the team is solely focusing its attention on returning to winning ways at home and not thinking about the derby against Amakhosi.

Plan to deliver good results

“We know that when other games are coming, the expectations will be high, but it is something that we are used to,” Riveiro said during a media briefing on Monday.

“I try to be pragmatic about my approach, including the players, because we know the importance of the three points [against Spurs].

“We know what happened the last time we played in Orlando in front of our fans [Pirates lost 3-2 to Stellenbosch FC].

“So, the only thing that is occupying our minds right now is to find ourselves again in front of our fans in Orlando and deliver a good result and performance.

“Trust me, there is nothing else in our minds than our preparations for the next match against a Cape Town Spurs side.

“So, there are no distractions … There is no space for distraction this time.”

The Buccaneers will be hoping to walk away with maximum points and go into the derby with a three-game winning streak in all competitions.

However, standing in their way is a Spurs side that will be on a mission to complete a league double against them.

