Pirates grab first win while Downs climb up to third on the log table

Orlando Pirates were able to end their early season slump after defeating Stellenbosch FC 1-0 at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night.

Mamelodi Sundowns too, seem to be back on the winning groove after they recorded a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Magesi FC at Seshego Stadium in Polokwane on the same night. Sundowns have leapfrogged to number three spot on the league table.

Pirates had a woeful start to the season, losing their two opening matches have started their climb up the log table and are now number 11th. The Buccaneers were expected to challenge Sundowns for the league title. And Wednesday’s performance against Stellies has brought their confidence back.

Pirates resurgent against Sundowns

Pirates were also resurgent against Sundowns in the first leg of the MTN8 on Saturday. And they continued where they left off, giving the Capetonians a torrid time from the first whistle.

As soon as the third minute struck, Oswin Appollis hit the crossbar with a powerful shot. This after connecting to a pass from Relebohile Mofokeng. It was clear that Pirates’ plan was to dominate Stellies, who have proved troublesome for Bucs if given the opportunity. Against the run of play, Stellies’ Devon Titus fashioned a chance for himself when he unleashed a snapshot that almost troubled Bucs goalkeeper Sipho Chaine

In the 15th minute, the red-hot Kamogelo Sebelebele continued where he left off against Sundowns on Saturday. He opened the scoring against Stellies with a delightful long-range effort that left Sage Stephens seeing stars. Sebelebele is proving to be a major signing for the Buccaneers. Soon after, Pirates suffered a big loss when Deano van Rooyen was stretchered off and replaced by Sipho Mbule.

Sundowns sweat for victory

Sundowns were made to sweat before they could emerge with their victory. Jayden Adams and Peter Shalulile scored the all-important goals in the 74th and 87th minutes respectively to give Masandawana fans a huge relief.

Adams scored after an 18-area squabble. And Shalulile hammered the final nail on top of the Limpopo-based side’s coffin after he was set free by Tashreeg Matthews.

The victory sees the Brazilians moving to third position on the log with seven points. Behind Sekhukhune United and Kaizer Chiefs, who have each amassed nine points.

Magesi, who were reduced to 10-men after late in the second half for a bad tackling, have themselves to blame. This after enjoying the better ball possession for the better part of the first half. Only to squander their scoring opportunity which include five corner kicks.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content