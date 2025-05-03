Pirates keep title hopes alive after important victory over Chiefs

Orlando Pirates returned to winning ways after they outsmarted Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 in an exciting Soweto derby played at the FNB Stadium on Saturday. Besides the bragging rights, Pirates also completed a double over Amakhosi this season. The two giants of SA football will meet again in the final of the Nedbank Cup at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban next weekend.

Pirates dusted themselves up after they were beaten 1-0 by Sekhukhune United in the league midweek. Like true fighters, Bucs picked themselves up from the turf and fought their way back to title contention yet again. The derby win was very important for Bucs as they try to keep up the pace with log-leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

The FNB Stadium was filled to capacity and the fans created a razzmatazz inside the venue as they danced and sang their lungs out. Even the players came to the party and played a brand of intoxicating football. At the end of the day, the Buccaneers were the better side and romped home with the three points.

Chiefs started strongly and opened the scoring as early as the third minute when Glody Lilepo stroked the ball into the net after some brilliant work from Dillon Solomons on the right. Solomons dribbled a tribe of Pirates defenders and crossed for Lilepo who gave Amakhosi the lead and created a state of frenzy in the grandstands.

Pirates equalised via Evidence Makgopa who also the sliced the ball past Bruce Bvuma few moments later. It was 1-1 and the stadium was going bananas. Young Buccaneer Relebohile Mofokeng gave Jose Riveiro’s men the lead when he fired the winning goal after a goalmouth scramble in the second stanza.

The result means Pirates are still on track in their chase for the elusive league title that they last won 13 years ago. Chiefs, on the other hand, are still forcing their way inside the top eight and are at risk of finishing outside of it once again this season.

They could, however, save their disappointing campaign under the new regime of coach Nasreddine Nabi by clinching the Nedbank Cup and finally ending their decade-long trophy drought.

Nabi will, though, be going up against a Riveiro who is desperate to end his last dance at the club by defending the Nedbank Cup for the third time in a row, like he did with the MTN8 at the start of the season.

