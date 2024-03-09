Pirates’ Mabasa on Soweto derby: We’ll do our talking on the pitch

The Soweto derby banter among the supporters of the two Soweto giants is nearing fever pitch ahead of the 3.30pm kickoff at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Though both adversaries, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs, are in fact limping towards the big DStv Premiership match, the players also had something to say in the run up.

Earlier, the Kaizer Chiefs duo of Keagan Dolly and Wandile Duba expressed their readiness and fearlessness to confront their nemesis. Bucs striker Tshegofatso Mabasa said he and his teammates will do their talking on the pitch.

Hope after first win of the year

Following Amakhosi’s 1-0 win over Golden Arrows on Tuesday, courtesy of Duba’s wonder strike from outside the box, the 19-year-old striker said Pirates should expect more of the same from him. Duba was speaking live on TV during his post-match interview, after Chiefs had won their first match in 2024.

On Thursday, during a joint press conference at the Maslow Hotel in Sandton, Johannesburg, Dolly backed Duba’s remarks and said he is also not afraid of facing their old-time rival.

Mabasa, who rejoined the Buccaneers in January after a loan spell with Moroka Swallows, said his team will not entertain the banter and will do their talking on the pitch.

Confidence v arrogance

“There is a thin line between confidence and arrogance,” Mabasa said.

“But for us, going into the derby, we’re going with a lot of confidence at the back of this season and last season winning the MTN8 as well.

“We want to win the Nedbank [Cup] as well and finish as high as possible in the league. So, on Saturday in the game, that’s exactly what we’ll show, and we will do our talking on the pitch.”

Pirates defender Olisa Ndah also took a swipe at Duba’s comments by referring to him as a “little guy” who is excited about possibly playing in his first Soweto derby.

“I’m not worried about what the little guy said, I think he is more excited,” Ndah told journalists.

“So, I’m just looking forward to the next game on Saturday, we just have to deliver.”

Life outside top 4

Given their realities in their league campaigns this season, both Chiefs and Pirates have very little to shout about. The two Soweto giants are outside the top four on the PSL table, with just a point separating them.

After 19 matches, Pirates, the hosts today, are in the fifth spot with 30 points. Interestingly, they would be occupying the second spot with 32 points, had they won their midweek fixture. However, the Sea Robbers saw Cape Town Spurs torpedo their ship again, this time forcing a 1-1 draw at Orlando Stadium.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content