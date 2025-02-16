Pirates on course to defend Ke Yona Cup after beating Baroka 

Orlando Pirates are right on track to defend their Nedbank Cup title, not for the first time or the second time but for a historic third, after they booked their place in the last eight of the competition yesterday.

The Buccaneers saw off Motsepe Foundation Championship side Baroka FC during their round of 16 encounters at the Orlando Stadium.

The ghosts resurrected like the man who was brought back to life from the dead by controversial pastor Alph Lukau, when they walloped Baroka 3-1 to bounce back from last weekend’s horror.

All three goals came from their target-man Tshegofatso Mabasa, to steer the Bucs’ ship steadily into their next round of the Ke Yona Cup competition.

For their mentor Jose Riveiro, it is job well done as he has ensured that they are not only on course to defend their title, but also very much involved in the conversation for a possible treble this season – which they last tasted during the era of Ruud Krol when they won the league, MTN8 and Telkom Knockout.

This time around, they are the contenders for the Betway Premiership and the CAF Champions League, after topping their group and advancing to the next round of the continental competition.

“There is no extra pressure for us because we won the competition (Nedbank Cup) last season. That is all in the past and we are now writing another chapter,” Riveiro said.

“We want to be victorious and continue having the possibility of playing finals – and so far, we are doing well. We are running our own race. We are fighting. We already have one trophy in our cabinet [MTN8] this season,” he added.

The Sea Robbers, though, in their fight in every competition this season, will have to do away with the lapses of concentration during crucial phases of the game, especially against smaller teams.

The manner in which Bakgaga scored their goal yesterday was one of those unnecessary school-boy defensive errors by midfielder Kabelo Dlamini on the edge of the box.

Even the Spanish tactician was a bit uneasy on the touchline when his side lost the ball cheaply in dangerous areas at times and squandered some of their goal-scoring opportunities.

Riveiro would want his Pirates to always stamp their authority, especially against smaller teams, if they are to be a feared team to go toe-to-toe with. They do, however, have a very strong fan base that has matured and can now play the game with their team.

Yesterday, having last tasted a home fixture since January, the black and white army cheered on their team from the first whistle to last without fail as the 12th man that they are.

Pirates, alongside all the other teams that have qualified for the next round, will know who they will be pitted against in the draw that will take place tomorrow night.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content