Pirates run riot as they panel beat Golden Arrows in Orlando

When it rained, it poured, and the heavens opened up in favour of Orlando Pirates, as they thumped Golden Arrows 7-1 to return to winning ways in the DStv Premiership on Saturday night.

Pirates have now moved up one spot and are now number three on the log standings with 37 points. Arrows, on the other hand, saw their impressive undefeated three-match streak under coach Steve Komphela come to an end.

Bucs coach Jose Riveiro named two changes to the side that drew 1-1 against Moroka Swallows midweek, which saw midfielder Makhehleni Makhaula and Thabiso Cesane come on for Thalente Mbatha and Sibisi, who was shown a straight red card.

The home side started on the front foot and found the back of the net within 10 minutes through Tshegofatso Mabasa.

From there onwards, the floodgates opened, and goals kept on going in as teenage sensation Relebohile Mofokeng showed his class once more in the 12th minute, when he dribbled past Arrows goalkeeper Sifiso Mlungwana.

In the 31st minute, Kabelo Dlamini also registered his name on the scoreboard when he fired a shot on the edge of the box.

At the stroke of half-time, Pirates could have gone four goals up when they received a penalty kick, but Mlungwane denied Mabasa and parried the ball away.

However, 10 minutes into the second half, Mabasa made sure that he got his brace when he scored an easy tap-in after a well-worked cross by Thabiso Lebitso.

Komphela made much needed changes, hoping to avoid more goals from coming in, but it did not help, as Pirates substitute Sandile Mthethwa leapfrogged the highest and scored a header in the 75th minute.

The visitors got themselves a consolation goal in the 77th minute through striker Lungelo Nguse.

But their subtle celebrations did not last a minute, as Mabasa was in the mood for goals and completed his hat-trick, and Karim Kimvuidi scored at the death to guide the Buccaneers to a comfortable 7-1 victory.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content