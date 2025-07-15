Pirates’ Relebohile Mofokeng gets four nominations for PSL Awards

Orlando Pirates striker Relebohile “Rele” Mofokeng’s 2024/2025 season’s diligent efforts have been duly acknowledged following his nomination in four categories at the Premier Soccer League (PSL) Awards to be held on July 29 at a place still to be confirmed.

The 20-year-old forward hailing from Sharpeville, a township in the Vaal, Gauteng, has received accolades in the Footballer of the Season, the Betway Premiership Players’ Player of the Season, the Betway Premiership Young Player of the Season, and the Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player categories.

Challenging Mofokeng in the Footballer of the Season and the Betway Premiership Players’ Player of the Season categories are Sekhukhune United’s Keletso Makgalwa and Lucas Ribeiro Costa of Mamelodi Sundowns, both of whom have also demonstrated exceptional performances this season.

The competition is equally fierce in the Betway Premiership Coach of the Year category, where Stellenbosch FC’s Steve Barker, who steered the Cape side to a commendable third-place finish, contends for the honour against former Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro and the league-winning coach of Sundowns, Miguel Cardoso.

New categories introduced

This year’s awards introduce three new categories within the Motsepe Foundation Championship.

The nominees for Players’ Player of the Season include Banele Hlophe (JDR Stars), Joslin Kamatuka (Durban City FC), and Muzomuhle Khanyi (Hungry Lions).

Luke Baartman (Cape Town Spurs), Teboho Lekhatla (Casric Stars), and Siphamandla Mhlongo (Milford FC) are shortlisted for Young Player of the Season, while Emile Lako (Casric Stars), Sekhoane Moerane (Orbit College), and Dumsani Msibi (Durban City FC) are nominated for Goalkeeper of the Season.

The MTN8 Last Man Standing nominees encompass Fawaaz Basadien (Stellenbosch FC), Deon Hotto, and Relebohile Mofokeng (both from Orlando Pirates), while the Magesi FC duo of Elvis Chipezeze and Edmore Chirambadare, together with Sundowns’ Iqraam Rayners, are nominated for the Carling Knockout Player of the Tournament.

In the Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament category, all three nominees — Inacio Miguel, Pule Mmodi, and Gaston Sirino — represent Kaizer Chiefs.

Meanwhile, the Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player category is notably dominated by Orlando Pirates, featuring nominations for Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Mofokeng, and Mohau Nkota.

The nominees for the DStv Diski Challenge Player of the Season include Gomolemo Kekana of Sundowns, Ntandoyenkosi Nkosi of Chiefs, and Tylon Smith of Stellenbosch FC.

