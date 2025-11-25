Pirates return to league duty for crunch clash against Chippa United

Orlando Pirates return to domestic league action on Tuesday night when they host a struggling Chippa United side in a crucial Betway Premiership encounter at the Orlando Stadium.

The Sea Robbers, who sit second on the log with 22 points from 10 matches, head into the fixture buoyed by the return of three key players — Makhehleni Makhaula, Olisa Ndah, and Thabiso Sesane. Their availability is expected to provide a major boost for coach Abdeslam Ouaddou’s charges as they continue their pursuit of log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who currently top the standings with 25 points after 12 outings.

A victory against the Chilli Boys will see Pirates draw level with Sundowns. It will add extra significance to the midweek showdown. At the moment, Sundowns have played two games more than Pirates. But as they always say: “It’s better to count points in the bag than the games at hand.”

Focus on domestic league

“Now that the CAF Confederations Cup is out of our reach, we have to focus on the domestic league. With the hope of lifting something before the end of the current season,” Ouaddou said.

After a difficult start to the campaign, Pirates have found consistency. And they are unbeaten in their last eight league matches. They have also enjoyed complete dominance over Chippa in recent meetings, collecting all 15 points from their previous five encounters. Three away wins and two at their fortress, the Orlando Stadium, affectionately known as Eskodini.

Chippa United, meanwhile, are enduring a tough season. Although they registered their first win of the campaign with a 2–1 victory over Orbit College this past weekend, they remain rooted to the bottom of the table. The Gqeberha-based outfit have managed just seven points from 12 matches. With one win, four draws, and seven defeats.

With the league fast approaching its halfway mark, the pressure is mounting on the Chilli Boys. While Pirates will be eager to maintain their momentum and keep the pressure on the reigning champions at the summit.

