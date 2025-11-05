Pirates, Sundowns gunning for wins with Chiefs breathing down their necks

Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns will be back in the Betway Premiership action tonight, with the race for the league honours getting more intense and interesting compared to other seasons.

This comes after Kaizer Chiefs destroyed newcomers Orbit FC 4-1 on Tuesday night, propelling them into second place in the standings.

After spending several seasons struggling, Amakhosi are showing a strong desire to compete this season.

The Buccaneers will travel to KwaZulu-Natal to play Golden Arrows at the King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium in Durban, while Sundowns will host TS Galaxy at Loftus Versfeld Stadium. Both matches start at 7.30pm.

Bucs are in fourth place with two games in hand and 19 points, while the Brazilians are ahead of them by a goal differential.

An intriguing night in the Betway Premiership is in store if Sundowns defeat Galaxy, as they will overtake Amakhosi and create a three-point gap. On the other hand, if the Buccaneers defeat Arrows, they will unseat Chiefs from second place in the league standings.

Although it took a while to get going this season, Arrows, also known as Abafana Besthende, have been steadily accumulating points over the past month and are currently seventh in the standings.

After losing for three straight games, they turned things around and went on a winning streak in all competitions, winning five of their next six games.

Tough match ahead for Bucs

Pirates, who are playing their second straight league game away from home, will have another difficult game.

They clinched a vital point on the weekend’s visit to Loftus Versfeld, where Cemran Dansin’s stunning first-half strike helped them walk off with a one-all result against Sundowns.

It was their first league stalemate in the ongoing campaign, bringing an end to an impressive run of six consecutive victories.

Most of their 19 points have come at Orlando Stadium, but they have so far given a decent account of themselves on the road.

The Buccaneers will be determined to continue their solid run in the league, where they have now clinched points in each of their last seven matches.

Relebohile Mofokeng and Simphiwe Selepe, who have missed much of the action this season, could make a comeback in a match that kicks off a busy week.

For Sundowns, they have not been as lethal as they have been known to be in recent years.

They may be winning many matches, but they have lost their fearsome aura. A convincing win over the unpredictable Rockets will be a major confidence booster.

