Pirates through to third consecutive Nedbank Cup final

Orlando Pirates laboured to a 1-0 victory over Marumo Gallants on Sunday, April 13.

The Sea Robbers booked themselves a place in the final of the Nedbank Cup, courtesy of a goal by Kabelo Dlamini.

The victory at the almost packed Orlando Stadium was a sweet revenge for the Buccaneers who lost 2-0 to Bahlabani ba Ntwa in their previous encounter. This victory was also a dream come true because it gives them a chance to defend the crown they have already won twice in a row. It was also Pirates’ ninth game unbeaten at this historic venue.

The match started on a high note with Gallants surviving some early scares as Pirates looked to secure their third consecutive final in this competition.

Pirates who won the midfield battle showed early intent to win but were unlucky with their goal-poachers either shooting wide or straight into Washington Arubi’s hands.

The home side upped the pressure on Gallants defenders so it came as no surprise when Kabelo Dlamini slotted home in the 22 minute. The would-be Man of the Match beat Arubi to his left when he connected with a Patrick Maswanganyi pass.

Gallants had an opportunity to level when skipper Edgar Manaka unleashed a powerful shot from outside the box. Goalie Melusi Buthelezi easily saved.

Said Dlamini after the match: “I was not expecting to perform like this because I had the flu ahead of this match. I am very grateful for my teammates and the coach for trusting me in this match.”

Pirates coach, Jose Riveiro applauded his players for their sterling performance against Gallants. “The players did all what was expected from them, however we could have scored more goals after creating so many scoring opportunities. Anyhow I understand the pressure they find themselves in as we have a lot to focus on with so many matches facing us such as the league, the Nedbank Cup and the CAF competition,” said Riveiro.

Pirates now await the winner of the Mamelodi Sundowns versus Kaizer Chiefs match this evening to learn who their opponent in the final is.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content