Pirates to refund fans locked out in stadium chaos

After Saturday’s unsavoury scenes outside the Orlando Amstel Arena, Orlando Pirates has apologised to all supporters who experienced inconvenience during Saturday’s Betway Premiership fixture against Milford FC.

After the gates were closed, some supporters who did not have tickets forced their way into the venue. Security and police had to intervene, chasing some of the stranded supporters outside the venue.

Fake tickets dilemma

According to club’s website, the circumstances that led to the stadium lockdown on Saturday arose from continued activities by criminal syndicates operating in and around the stadium precinct. These groups are involved in the sale of counterfeit match tickets and facilitate the unlawful entry of individuals without valid tickets into the venue, creating an unacceptable risk to public safety and the safe management of the event, and leaving those with legitimate tickets all at sea.

The club confirms that the decision to close the stadium gates during the match was made by the Venue Operations Centre (VOC) in the interest of public safety. This operational measure was implemented to safeguard the well-being and security of all spectators, players, match officials, staff, and other stakeholders present at the venue.

While the decision to close the stadium was beyond the club’s control, Orlando Pirates fully acknowledges the frustration and disappointment experienced by supporters who held valid match tickets but were unable to gain entry due to the stadium lockdown.

To support those affected, the club has appointed Open Tickets to administer the refund process. Supporters who purchased valid match tickets for the fixture but were unable to access the stadium due to the lockdown are eligible to apply for a refund.

The club says it remains committed to working closely with the Premier Soccer League, stadium management, law enforcement agencies, and all relevant stakeholders to strengthen matchday operations, combat criminal activity, and ensure a safe, secure, and enjoyable matchday experience for every supporter.

Supporters who are eligible for a refund are requested to contact Open Tickets at support@opentickets.co.za to initiate the refund process.

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