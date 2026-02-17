Pirates will stretch gap at the top to nine points with a win over Sundowns

Orlando Pirates will enter their titanic league clash against Mamelodi Sundowns already on the front foot, and a win over the reigning champions will stretch their lead to nine points.

The Buccaneers and Masandawana will collide at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday night, in a game that will shed some light on who will likely win the league this season.

With 38 points after 16 games, Pirates currently hold the top spot, closely followed by Sundowns with 32 points after 15 matches.

“It’s been a while since we’ve been preparing for this game [against Sundowns]; let’s say two weeks ago, we already started having the game in our minds, even though we were focused on the Nedbank Cup and the Gallants match,” said Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou ahead of the game.

“We’ve prepared well, mentally and physically. Of course, we played a few days ago, so now it’s only regeneration for our side, and tomorrow we will go deeper in terms of tactics. But my players are ready; there’s a lot of trust, confidence, and unity.

“We’re ready and impatient to play this game—these kinds of games are special for the players, coaches, and fans.”

Must-win game for Sundowns

For Sundowns, this will be yet another must-win game, after their CAF Champions League encounter against Rulani Mokwena’s MC Alger.

The Brazilians will be looking to reduce the gap to three points, with a game in hand, while Pirates will aim to increase their lead and be in a much more comfortable position ahead of the Soweto derby next weekend.

“We’re really looking forward to playing this game, and in the career of a player, it’s important to play these games.

“I consider these games against Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs especially important; it’s a game that everyone remembers at the end of their careers. So yeah, we can’t wait,” Ouaddou added.

The sides have already met twice this season, with both encounters ending 1-1 in the MTN8 two-legged fixture.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content