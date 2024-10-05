Pirates win third MTN8 trophy after walloping stubborn Stellies

Orlando Pirates defended their MTN8 trophy when they defeated a stubborn Stellenbosch FC 3-1 in an exciting cup final match played at a jam-packed Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday night.

Pirates broke the hearts of the Stellies and neutral supporters with two late goals in the referee’s optional time.

The Buccaneers are now the Wafa Wafa Kings after lifting the cup in three successive seasons. But it didn’t come easily as they had to fight tooth and nail to come from behind to register the victory.

However, the score was not a true reflection of the game, as the Cape Town side threw everything at Pirates and caused numerous problems for their backline.

The manner in which Pirates won the match left a bitter taste in the mouth of the Stellies players and coach Steve Barker. The Buccaneers’ second goal by substitute Tshegofatso Mabasa was contentious and it knocked the wind out of the Stellies players who were still very much in the fight.

For the thousands of Pirates fans who filled the venue to capacity, it did not matter. They celebrated wildly as they lifted their first trophy of the season.

The sides closely competed and went for each other’s throats like boxers. No quarter was given, and the fans were highly entertained in what was one of the best cup finals in the history of the PSL.

Stellies opened the scoring as early as the 12th minute when Lehlohonolo Mojela’s bicycle kick left Sipho Chaine seeing stars in the Pirates goals. Red-hot Monnapule Saleng equalised for the Buccaneers after a mistake from Sage Stephens on the stroke of halftime.

In the second stanza, Pirates took the lead in controversial fashion after Patrick Maswanganyi was fouled and Relebohile Mofokeng took a quick free kick, with the ball seemingly rolling and not where the foul took place.

Mabasa was on hand to stroke the ball into the net, leaving the Stellenbosch players and the technical team fuming. Their protests fell on deaf ears with referee Abongile Tom allowing the goal to stand.

With the Stellies players dejected, substitute Mofokeng made it 3-1 with an easy tap-in after dribbling one of their defenders.