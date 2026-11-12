Pitso hints at not too many changes in Bafana, despite Mbokazi return

Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane has hinted that he will not be making a lot of changes to the squad that he started with, despite some key players returning from injuries.

The most notable players who missed Bafana’s previous camp due to injury include Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Thalente Mbatha. Lyle Foster is also back into the team after he was left out due to lack of game time.

Play Mute Play advert

Speaking to the media during a pre-match press conference, Mosimane, who was joined by captain Ronwen Williams, admitted that he has a large pool of players to select from, but will not change something that is not broken.

READ: Mosimane wary of under-duress Benni McCarthy ahead of Kenya clash

Keeping the winning momentum

“You are as good as your last game, so we need to keep the momentum going in terms of the results,” Mosimane said.

“In the national team, you never have players easily back from injuries. We have Thapelo [Maseko] out on injury, bof which is not easy. But it is good to have Thalente, Mbokazi and Lyle back, and it’s important that we also give them a chance because they never caused problems previously and did well at the World Cup.

READ: Bafana legend Benni McCarthy faces beloved South Africa in high-stakes Afcon qualifier

Earning the shirt back

“So, we need to give them the opportunity and respect that they deserve. But like I said, you are only as good as your last game and when you are injured, there is always someone there to fill in your position.

“And we also need to encourage the players that when you were not around, there were guys who were playing and we need to see if you have the right mentality to understand what has been happening,” Mosimane added.

Bafana and Kenya will meet at the Orlando Arena on Friday night for their first of two Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier matches, with the reverse fixture set to be played on Tuesday in Nairobi.