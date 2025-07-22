Pitso Mosimane certain Banyana will beat Nigeria in Wafcon semifinal

The countdown has begun to what is likely to be the most important Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) match between Nigeria and South Africa, and Pitso Mosimane is confident that the reigning champions will defeat their opponents.

Banyana and the Super Falcons will battle it out for a spot in the final when they meet at the Stade Larbi Zaouli in Morocco on Tuesday evening. The game starts at 6pm (SA time).

The Super Falcons go into the match as outright favourites, following their impressive and dominant run in the competition so far.

Nigeria are the only team that has not conceded a goal at the Wafcon and have since scored nine goals.

Champions undoubtedly underdogs

Banyana, on the other hand, have not been as crisp, precise, and clinical in front of goal and will undoubtedly be the underdogs in what is expected to be an exciting encounter.

Despite that, Mosimane is confident that coach Desiree Ellis’ side has what it takes to get a positive result over their rivals.

“Banyana Banyana are a top team; they have always been there and never disappointed. So, they can get a result and go all the way to defend their title,” Mosimane told Sunday World on the final day of the Engen Knockout Challenge at Marks Park in Emmarentia on Sunday.

“From a coach’s perspective, there is a lot of work to be done. Coach Desiree has done exceptionally well in bringing in new young players. The confidence is there, and people now respect us.

“We are coming up against a strong Nigerian side in the semifinal, but I am confident we can still reach the final and hopefully win it again and defend our trophy this year.”

Desire to form girls’ team

Mosimane, who is currently focused on the Pitso Mosimane Soccer Schools, also expressed his desire to form a girls’ team that will produce players for the national team.

“That is one of the programmes that I want to have on my team, where I have enough girls playing football.

“Currently, I mix girls with boys because the number of girls I have playing is not big enough.

“So, I am working on that programme and as the Arabs would say, insallah [God willing], that programme will come to life one day to feed the teams in the Sasol League, Hollywoodbets Super League, and even Banyana.

“We need a lot more girls playing football, and it was pleasing to see many girls here [Engen Knockout Challenge]. We need to go to more schools, where all the boys and girls are.”

Morocco will play Ghana in the second Wafcon semifinal at 9pm, and the competition’s final is set for Saturday.

