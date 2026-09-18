Pitso Mosimane ‘emotional’ as former clubs Sundowns and Al Ahli set to collide

Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane will witness two of his former clubs, where he attained a lot of success, collide at the highest level of football, the FIFA Intercontinental Cup, when Mamelodi Sundowns host Al Ahli of Saudi Arabia at Loftus on Saturday afternoon.

Mosimane won 10 major trophies during his stint at Sundowns between 2012 and 2020, where he also delivered a historic first CAF Champions League title to the club.

Fast forward to the 2022/23 season, where he was already a renowned and respected coach on the African continent; Mosimane took up a challenge in the Gulf region to awaken a sleeping Saudi Arabian giant, Al Ahli.

Mosimane needed just one season to introduce himself in the Middle East, when he won the momentous Saudi First Division League and took Al Ahli to where it belongs, the Saudi Pro League.

READ: Who are Al Ahli, and what can Sundowns expect from the Saudi giants?

Now, on 19 September 2026, his former sides will be meeting in a FIFA Intercontinental Cup second-round clash, and Mosimane could not help but reminisce about his time spent at the two clubs.

“The game between Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahli Saudi is a very emotional one for me,” Mosimane said on the sidelines after announcing his Bafana AFCON qualifier squad at Safa House in Nasrec on Thursday.

“I won trophies there [in Saudi Arabia], the medals… and they won the Asian Champions League twice in a row, and Sundowns just recently won the CAF Champions League.

“So, I am happy that I contributed a little at both clubs, and it is humbling to see these two teams play at such a high level. They are both Champions League winners,” Mosimane said.

The Bafana coach went on to predict which of his former sides is likely to come out on top based on the current squad and form.

READ: Pitso heads north to awaken sleeping giant Al-Ahli Saudi

“Al Ahli is not in a good position at the moment, form-wise. Riyad Mahrez and Roberto Firmino left, so they don’t really have as much quality as they did a few years ago.

“Yes, they still have Ivan Toney, who played for England at the World Cup, but they are not in a good space, with a lot of injuries as well.

“So, I think Sundowns have an advantage to win this one. But football is football, and anything can happen. But it will be very good to see some of the players that I worked with and the club management. I have a good history with both clubs,” Mosimane added.

Sundowns are currently enjoying a five-game unbeaten run in their last six, while Ahli have been inconsistent and volatile, managing just two wins in their last five matches.

So, Masandawana do indeed have the upper hand when it comes to form and will hope to use that, along with their home ground, to book a spot in the semis and take another step toward a possible final against European champions Paris Saint-Germain.