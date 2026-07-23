Pitso Mosimane officially launches his Youth Football Coaching Manual

As South Africa reflects on the future of its football following the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Coach Pitso Mosimane believes the country’s greatest opportunity lies in youth development.

On Thursday, Mosimane officially launched The Youth Football Coaching Manual, a landmark publication that aims to shift the national conversation from professional football to the foundations of the game.

The manual is a practical resource designed to strengthen coach education, improve player development, and encourage a more collaborative approach to developing the next generation of footballers.

Drawing on more than two decades of coaching experience across Africa and internationally, the manual provides a practical framework for long-term player development, grounded in coaching principles and internationally recognised development models, while addressing the realities of African football.

It promotes a holistic approach that develops confident, resilient and well-rounded young people.

The manual further encourages coaches to prioritise age-appropriate, long-term development over short-term results; parents to become active partners in their children’s football journey; and communities, football federations, government and the private sector to work together to create environments where young players can grow technically, physically, mentally and socially.

Development challenge instead of talent problem

“South African football doesn’t have a talent problem. It has a development challenge. We have gifted young players in every community across this country. The question is whether we’re providing them with the coaching, support and environment they need to fulfil their potential,” said Mosimane.

The publication also calls for greater collaboration between coaches, parents, schools, football clubs, government and the private sector to strengthen the foundations of the game.

“Creating the player of tomorrow is not the responsibility of coaches alone. If we want a stronger future for South African football, we must invest in the people and environments that shape young players from the very beginning,” Mosimane added.

More than a coaching resource, The Youth Football Coaching Manual aims to spark a national conversation around youth football development and inspire long-term investment in the systems that produce future players.

The launch marks the beginning of a broader football development initiative through coach education, thought leadership, community engagement and future programmes designed to contribute to a stronger and more sustainable football ecosystem across South Africa and the African continent.

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