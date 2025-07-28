Pitso Mosimane questions SA football after the sale of SuperSport 

Renowned South African coach Pitso Mosimane has questioned how football in the country is being run following the sale of big institutions such as Bloemfontein Celtic, Bidvest Wits, and recently his former side, SuperSport United, among others.

Matsatsantsa is where the now highly decorated coaching career started for Mosimane, when he was recruited as the club’s assistant coach to the late Thomas Madigage in 1999.

Just like Wits and Celtic, the history of SuperSport vanished into thin air when the club was sold to Siwelele FC after facing deep financial difficulties.

“After I heard the news about SuperSport, the first person that I thought about was coach Gavin Hunt. The guy has won four Premier League titles, and both the teams he won the titles for no longer exist – SuperSport and Bidvest Wits.

“So, if you talk to a six-year-old today about SuperSport or Wits, they don’t know anything about those clubs because they no longer exist. But, if you go to Leeds United, for example, they were relegated more than once, but those clubs are still there with their history.

“But unfortunately, with our football, it is a little bit different, and maybe what has been happening is a wake-up call. You look at Highlands Park, it’s gone. I mean, if Bloemfontein Celtic can go and be wiped out just like that – an institution where football is a culture and football does not need to be marketed because it is all they know.

“Imagine if the Cheetahs are no longer there. Or a person with money comes and changes the entire name of the Blue Bulls. There is no way that can happen in rugby.

“But why does that happen in football? So, maybe we should look at ourselves in football and never blame it on systems and other things. I am not being political.”

Reminiscing about his time at the club, the former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly mentor said the transformation period at SuperSport was one of his biggest highlights.

“SuperSport is where it all started for me, brought by the late Thomas Madigage. And if people remember what the team looked like at that time, there was an element of transformation that needed to happen, and it was supported by Imtiaz Patel, who said the brand must also represent South Africa.

“I remember when I got there [as assistant coach], the team was lying on number 15, and the last two games of the season, we lost 6-0 and 5-0, and I got given the responsibility to lead the team the following season.

“But my highlight was changing the face of the club and giving it hope again through transformation, later winning trophies, and getting the team to the Champions League. We now have national team players like Teboho Mokoena, Ronwen Williams, Aubrey Modiba, Kermit Erusmus, Grant Kekana, and others who came through that transformation phase.”

