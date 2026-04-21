Pitso Mosimane taking South African football development to the next level

One of South Africa’s most successful coaches, Pitso Mosimane, is making inroads in his drive to unearth and develop upcoming players.

After his last coaching job in Tehran with Iranian club Esteghlal in the Persian Gulf Pro League, Mosimane has been focusing on and expanding his development football programmes and blueprint in Mzansi.

The Pitso Mosimane Youth Football (PMYF) has acquired the status of a Gauteng Development League (GDL) team, the East Rand Athletic FC.

This is his third youth football initiative and programme in South Africa after the thriving Pitso Mosimane Soccer Schools (PMSS) and Pitso Mosimane Football Club (PMFC) programmes.

First fixture against Jomo Cosmos

PMYF officially took over ownership and all operations of the team from yesterday [Monday, April 20], with the first fixtures under the new structure set to take place on April 25 against Jomo Cosmos.

Mosimane sees this as a significant milestone in the organisation’s mission to create a structured and holistic football development pathway for young players.

Said PMYF via a statement: “The GDL represents one of the highest levels of youth football competition in Gauteng, and this addition enables PMYF to provide a direct progression route for players emerging from our communities, including our PMSS and Pitso Mosimane Football Club programmes.

“This development follows an agreement with East Rand Athletic Football Club, whose GDL status has been transferred to PMYF in accordance with the South African Football Association rules and regulations.

PMYF acknowledges the work of Dr Khanyeza, the former East Rand Athletic FC chairman, who has led the club since 2020.”

PMYF to host open trials

Importantly, PMYF will retain the current players and the core technical team within the club, ensuring continuity and stability as the programme transitions into this new phase.

At the same time, the organisation expands opportunities by opening the doors to more players.

As part of this, PMYF will be hosting open trials over the upcoming long weekends:

April 25–27, 2026

May 1 – 3, 2026

PMYF will communicate further details regarding trial venues, times, and registration across its official social media platforms.

“This is a defining moment for PMYF. We have intentionally built each layer of our programme, from mass participation to structured club football, and this step allows us to connect everything into a meaningful pathway.

“It strengthens our offering to players, parents, and partners and positions us to contribute even more to the future of South African football,” said Mosimane.

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