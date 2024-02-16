Pitso Mosimane’s official game as Abha coach ends in a draw

Pitso Mosimane opened his account as the new Abha FC coach with a crucial draw against fourth-placed Al-Taawoun in the Saudi Pro League clash on Thursday night.

This was Mosimane’s first official game in the hot seat at Abha since his appointment in January.

It was not only an official game for Mosimane but also his first home game in what was a crucial match, as the team is still languishing in the relegation zone.

Goal-scoring opportunities

From the first whistle, the visitors were dominant over the home side, as they created more goal-scoring opportunities and were a threat in front of goal.

Abha managed to hold on and thought they had secured all three points when they profited from a stoppage time own-goal by Al-Taawoun’s defender Waleed Al-Ahmad in the 90th minute.

However, moments before the final whistle, midfielder Aschraf El Mahdioui equalised and ensured that the spoils were shared between the two sides.

The point meant that Mosimane and his side are now on 15 points after 20 games — four points away from the danger zone.

The draw also meant that Abha remains winless in nine league games, losing seven and drawing two.

Short-term deal

In January, Sunday World reported that Mosimane signed a short-term deal with Abha, with a clear mandate to ensure that the club survives relegation at the end of the season.

The South African-born coach made a sensational return to Saudi Arabia following his successful first stint with Al Ahli Saudi Arabia last season.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns tactician guided Al Ahli to promotion when he won the Saudi First Division Yelo League title last season.

Abha will swiftly shift their attention to the next task when they travel to fellow strugglers Al Feiha on Sunday afternoon.

Al Feiha are currently in position 14 with 19 points, two points away from the relegation zone.

