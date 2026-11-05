Pitso says dropping Zwane is about ‘being honest’, ‘not about emotions’

Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane has explained his decision to leave out experienced star player Themba Zwane from his latest squad, describing it as a difficult but necessary call.

On Thursday in Auckland Park, Mosimane announced his 27-man squad for the upcoming back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier matches against Kenya.

Zwane was amongst the most notable omissions from Mosimane’s squad, alongside Nkosinathi Sibisi, Lebohang Maboe, Thapelo Maseko, and youngsters Khulumani Ndamane and Shandre Campbell.

Speaking to the media after unveiling his team, the Bafana coach revealed that, out of respect, he called Zwane to discuss the reasons behind his exclusion from the upcoming camp.

READ: Siyanda Ndlovu breaks into Mosimane’s Bafana squad to face Kenya

“It was emotional for me to drop Themba Zwane; it was so difficult. But this is the national team, and it is not about emotions. It is about doing what is right and being honest,” Mosimane said.

“I spoke to him over the phone, because you must give him the respect that he deserves. He is not just a player that you just drop and continue for him to see it on social media.”

“So, we spoke and discussed what led to my decision, and he said he understands because the country comes first, because he played his part.

“I have lost a consultant in him because I consulted a lot with him during the previous camp. He knows the players and the culture, since it’s my first time with the group, and Themba was very crucial for me in that regard,” Mosimane added.

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READ: Mamelodi Sundowns extend Themba Mshishi Zwane’s contract

Zwane’s omission comes as little surprise to many, given his limited game time this season under coach Miguel Cardoso at Mamelodi Sundowns.

The 37-year-old has only made six appearances across all competitions so far and provided only one assist. Having predominatly come off the bench, And in most of those games, Zwane has played only 108 minutes out of Sundowns’ 19 matches in all competitions so far.

In his absence, striker Lyle Foster returns to the Bafana setup, having missed out of the previous camp due to a lack of game time.