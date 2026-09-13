Pitso shapes Bafana for the upcoming Afcon challenge

Pitso Mosimane’s official game on his sensational return as Bafana Bafana coach is getting closer but first he must fine-tune his technical team after announcing Morena Ramoreboli last week.

According to several reports, Mosimane is searching for a second assistant, with AmaZulu FC coach Arthur Zwane and Mamelodi Sundowns youth coach Mark Mayambela mentioned as potential candidates.

“Morena knows South African football, understands African football and has demonstrated that he can build competitive teams, develop players and deliver results in challenging circumstances,” said Safa president Danny Jordaan.

“His experience in Botswana has added another important dimension to his coaching career.

We believe his qualities will complement those of coach Pitso Mosimane and strengthen the Bafana Bafana technical team as we begin the journey towards the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.”

One of the positions that has not been filled yet is that of goalkeeper coach after Grant Johnson’s departure. With the Afcon qualifiers fast approaching, Mosimane is expected to have a complete technical team by the end of this week, with an announcement imminent.

Mosimane is also due to complete drafting his final squad for the upcoming Afcon qualifier matches against Guinea next week at the Orlando Stadium.

The game will be followed by an away fixture against Eritrea and a friendly match against Egypt in Cairo.

Mosimane has included several new faces in his preliminary squad, although much of the team is made up of regular players like Teboho Mokoena, Themba Zwane, Oswin Appollis and Relebohile Mofokeng, who formed part of former coach Hugo Broos’s team in recent years.

Among the new faces are Orlando Pirates trio Yanela Mbuthuma, Cemran Dansin and Lebone Seema. Tshepo Mashiloane, Tashreeq Matthews, Ronaldo Van Neel and Luther Singh have also received recognition for their consistency. Fawaaz Basadien, Shandre Campbell, Cassius Mailula and Puso Dithejane return to the fray after their impressive form in recent weeks.