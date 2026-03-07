Poised Casric Stars target the scalp of AmaZulu in Nedbank Cup

Giant slayers Casric Stars will be back in Nedbank Cup action when they visit AmaZulu at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday afternoon in their quarterfinal encounter, and the Motsepe Foundation Championship side will be looking to cause yet another upset.

Casric continued their journey in the Nedbank Cup at the expense of Orlando Pirates, when they shellshocked the PSL cup specialists by eliminating them through penalties, in their home ground, about a fortnight ago.

They will now be targeting the scalp of AmaZulu, who themselves have expressed that they will be wary of the threat Stars pose in their quest to challenge for a trophy this season.

“They showed against Pirates that they are serious about this competition,” said AmaZulu coach Arthur Zwane.

“The way they approached that game tells you they are not here just to participate.”

Speaking ahead of the game, Stars coach and chairman Bucs Mthombeni said it is one of the proudest moments for this team to have gone this far in the Nedbank and will look to continue their fairytale run in the ‘David v Goliath’ cup competition.

“I think as a coach it’s good for the brand and for the players. It’s the first time in our entire history that we have gone as far as the quarterfinals,” Mthombeni said.

“It’s showing that as a team and players, we are growing day by day because it’s the first time we have gone this far and playing against the big teams.

“We respected Orlando Pirates. The only thing is that we stuck to the game plan, and we also respected them. It’s not going to be the biggest thing we have achieved.

“We need to stay humble and make sure we take one game at a time. We’re not going to go there and think it’s the same as Orlando Stadium; this one is a different ball game,” he added.

Other teams who will be in action will be another Betway Premiership side taking on a Championship outfit, when Sekhukhune United host Milford FC at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

The first game will get underway at 3pm, while the second and final game of the day will kick-off at 6pm.

Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content