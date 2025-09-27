Polokwane City eye revenge as Sekhukhune United chase supremacy

Polokwane City boast longer history compared to their Limpopo counterparts, Sekhukhune United. But when it comes to on-field results in the Betway Premiership, United have enjoyed the upper hand.

The two sides are set to lock horns in the much-anticipated Limpopo derby on Saturday afternoon at the Peter Mokaba Stadium. For many football fanatics, this clash is less about neighbourly rivalry and more about the battle for Limpopo’s football supremacy.

Sekhukhune United, who sit comfortably at the top of the log with 20 points from six victories and two draws in their opening eight matches, will be looking to extend their dominance. Dinoko have already collected four points from Polokwane City this year, following a 1-1 draw on January 5 and a 2-0 win on April 19.

Not so lucky neighbours

For Polokwane City, who have been blowing hot and cold this season, Saturday’s showdown presents a perfect chance to exact revenge for that 2-0 defeat while boosting their current log position. They are seventh with 12 points from eight matches.

However, City enter the derby on the back foot after a midweek 1-0 away defeat to Orbit College FC. Their coach, Phuti Mohafe, will need to rally his troops to bounce back in front of their home supporters.

Sekhukhune, meanwhile, will also be hungry for maximum points after being held to a 1-1 draw by struggling Chippa United during the week.

With both sides eager to claim bragging rights, the Peter Mokaba Stadium is expected to be a cauldron of noise and passion as Limpopo fans witness another chapter of this growing provincial rivalry.

Both City and Sekhukhune have been consistent in the past three seasons, finishing in the top eight bracket. It was Dinoko, however, who have been doing pretty well after securing a back-to-back third position finish in 2023/24 and 2024/25 seasons while Rise and Shine finished on the eight and seventh position during those seasons.

